Three injured in crash north of Lincoln, sheriff says

Three people were seriously injured early Wednesday after a pickup went off the road north of Lincoln, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The Ford F-150 was traveling north on 27th Street when it left the road at the T-intersection with Arbor Road.

The driver, 29-year-old Justin Bartels of Tecumseh, and a passenger, 21-year-old Jessica Hancock, required surgery for their injuries. The other passenger, 28-year-old Brandon L'Heureux of Nebraska City, suffered a serious facial injury and fracture.

“They’re all serious, but I don’t believe any of them are potentially fatal,” Wagner said.

Deputies were still investigating to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors, he said.

