Three individuals robbed at gunpoint Friday morning, cash taken
Three individuals were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning in the neighborhood near 27th and A streets. 

A 43-year-old male, 45-year-old female and 28-year-old female told Lincoln Police they were robbed at 1:42 a.m. The suspect took miscellaneous items and cash.

The victims were able to call 911 about a minute after the incident occurred. LPD said they do not have a suspect, and it's an active investigation. 

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

