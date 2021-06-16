Three Houston men arrested after breaking in to Lincoln Best Buy, police say

Three Houston men have been arrested in Lincoln after they were caught breaking into the local Best Buy in an apparent effort to steal more than 20 electronic devices, including several MacBooks and iPads, according to police.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said Reginald Thomas, 20; Gary Simmons II, 20; and Devin Drake, 21, were all arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of burglar's tools at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Spilker said officers responded to the Best Buy near 70th and O streets, where witnesses reported seeing people banging on the doors of the store.

When officers arrived, one of the men ran out Best Buy's front door and away from officers, but he was caught and taken into custody, Spilker said.

Another man tried to leave the business through an emergency exit but retreated when he found officers outside the door, according to police.

Officers ultimately entered the store and arrested two men inside, Spilker said. Police found 26 Apple devices stacked near the front door, which had been cut open with a metal saw, Spilker said. The damage done to the door was an estimated $7,000.