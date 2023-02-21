About an hour after he had arrived at a north Lincoln apartment complex to visit a friend, a 21-year-old Lincoln man returned to his car Saturday night to find the SUV had been rummaged through and three handguns had been stolen, according to police.

The man called police just after 7 p.m. Saturday to the apartment complex near North First and Adams streets, where he reported his Diamondback 9 mm, Sccy 9 mm and Beretta 9 mm handguns stolen, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The 21-year-old told police he thought he had locked his Mitsubishi Outlander when he arrived at the apartment an hour earlier, but found the rear door slightly ajar when he returned, Vollmer said.

The stolen guns are worth around $850, Vollmer said.

It's unclear if the 21-year-old will be cited for improperly storing the guns.

It's illegal in Lincoln to keep a firearm in an unoccupied car unless the vehicle is locked and the gun is not visible from outside the vehicle.

