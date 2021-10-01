 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three girls cited for role in Roca Berry Farm incident, sheriff says
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Three girls cited for role in Roca Berry Farm incident, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly two weeks after a rumble at Roca Berry Farm sent two teenage girls to area hospitals, three juvenile girls have been cited on suspicion of assault and disturbing the peace, according to law enforcement.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who described the incident as "a chaotic scene" and released video footage of an apparent attack that occurred at the family-oriented pumpkin patch, announced the citations on Friday.

Wagner said five citations for assault and three citations for disturbing the peace were spread among three girls, ages 11, 12 and 13.

It's unclear which girls were cited with more than one assault charge in the incident. Each of the girls were cited with disturbing the peace, according to the sheriff. They were all referred to juvenile court and released to their parents, Wagner said.

Video from the incident showed at least two separate aggressors who appeared to be repeatedly punching and kicking a girl on the ground.

In the video, which appears to be a screen recording of a post on Snapchat, a handful of teens can be seen surrounding the ongoing melee. Many appear to have been filming.

Wagner said public response to the video enabled deputies to identify and cite the three girls involved. Additionally, he said, tips helped deputies identify a third victim of whom they were previously unaware.

Watch now: Sheriff's office releases video from chaotic scene at Roca Berry Farm, seeks information
'A chaotic scene' — TikTok trend prompted brief, violent eruption at Roca Berry Farm, sheriff says
Grand Island man arrested for alleged sex assault in Lincoln, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out this weird alien world that rains iron

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News