Three drive-by shootings reported overnight in Lincoln, police say

Police are investigating three drive-by shootings that occurred within a four-hour window early Tuesday morning and appear to be related.

No one was injured in any of the shootings, which involved at least two guns and targeted four separate houses, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

A passerby reported the first shooting near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m. after he saw a sedan stop in front of a residence there before occupants fired four or five gunshots toward the home, the man told police.

Officers found two .23-caliber and two 9 mm shell casings at the scene, Kocian said.

Investigators found the same two caliber casings near 27th Street and Jameson North, where police were dispatched at around 3:30 a.m. after area residents reported hearing another four or five gunshots.

One resident spotted a "small vehicle" speeding away from the south Lincoln neighborhood after the shots rang out, Kocian said. Police found another two .23-caliber and two 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

And about 15 minutes later a third shooting was reported, this one near 17th and Knox streets in central Lincoln, where an area home was struck 10 times by gunfire, Kocian said.

At that scene, investigators recovered only shell casings from a 9 mm handgun, according to police.

Kocian said it was too early to definitively say whether the shootings were related, but he acknowledged the similarities in each case.

An investigation into each shooting is ongoing.