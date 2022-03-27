Three-day search for missing woman complete

The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a three-day search for a missing 55-year-old Fairbury woman.

Linda Dillard was last seen June 16 near Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area and is now presumed dead.

The search did not turn up Dillard's remains, but progress was still made, according to a news release. No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

The search party was able to cover a large amount of ground, searching more than 1,000 acres of land at the state park, 24 miles of roadside ditches and 1½ miles of river.

The search team was made up of 44 law enforcement officers, 65 volunteers and eight dogs trained for human remains detection.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips in relation to Dillard's disappearance.

