Three-day search for missing Fairbury woman ends; remains not found

A three-day search for a missing Fairbury woman came to an end on Sunday after around 150 participants searched more than 1,000 acres but did not find Linda Dillard's remains.

The 55-year-old woman was last seen June 16 near Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area, where volunteers and law enforcement officers embarked on a large-scale search for her on Thursday in an effort spearheaded by the Nebraska State Patrol.

While the search did not turn up Dillard's remains, progress was still made, according to an agency news release.

“What our investigators learned this week directs the case into the next phase,” State Patrol Lt. Eric Jones said in the news release, adding that investigators are now confident Dillard's remains are not in the area where she disappeared.

Jones said the patrol still believes Dillard, who was reported missing four days after she was last seen, may have been the victim of a crime. Search warrants filed in Lancaster and Pawnee counties indicate she may have been kidnapped or murdered.

No one has been arrested in connection with Dillard's disappearance. Jones on Thursday declined to say whether investigators were pursuing any suspects.

"It's still an active investigation," State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas told the Journal Star on Thursday. "So, things that may come up this week for sure will be added to that investigation."

The search party combed more than 1,000 acres of land, 24 miles of roadside ditches and 1½ miles of river. The patrol initially planned to search 600 to 700 acres over the weekend.

The search team was made up of 44 law enforcement officers, 65 volunteers and eight dogs trained for human remains detection.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips in relation to Dillard's disappearance.

Andrew Wegley Breaking news reporter A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.