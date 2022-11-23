Three cars stolen from central Lincoln in three hours Tuesday, police say

Two cars were damaged, one was abandoned and a third is still missing after a bizarre string of attempted car thefts played out in central Lincoln on Tuesday, according to police.

The series of thefts kicked off as a seemingly isolated incident Tuesday morning, when a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from the mobile home park near North First Street and West Belmont Avenue, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The Jetta reemerged about seven hours after it was stolen when a group of unidentified boys or young men drove the sedan into the Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot near 27th Street and Capitol Parkway, where a 31-year-old man had left his 2012 Acura unlocked and running while he entered the store at around 4:30p.m., Kocian said.

The man was waiting to check out when he saw the Jetta park next to the Acura and a teenaged male step out of the car and into his Acura, he told police.

As the man chased after his car, the unidentified male crashed it into a 1997 Ford pickup truck before fleeing southbound on foot, Kocian said. Soon, the suspect was picked up by the party driving the stolen Jetta.

About an hour later — at 5:20 p.m. — police responded to a Vietnamese grocery store near 27th and W streets, where a 38-year-old man had left his 2011 GMC Acadia unlocked and running while he ran inside, leaving his three children and their grandmother in the SUV, Kocian said.

As the man shopped, two masked males climbed into the GMC and began to drive away, not realizing there were passengers in the vehicle, Kocian said. The grandmother screamed, she told police, and the startled driver crashed the GMC into the building before fleeing northbound on foot.

The crash caused $8,000 in damage to the building, Kocian said.

Another hour later, at 6:32 p.m., police were dispatched to SJ's Smoke Shop near 31st and O streets on a report of another car theft.

At the smoke shop, a 31-year-old man left his red 2015 Chrysler 200 running and unlocked in the parking lot while he stepped inside, Kocian said.

When he walked out of the smoke shop, his car was gone. Another customer told police that a teenage male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt had gotten into the car and drove east on O Street, Kocian said.

Another hour later, police found the stolen Volkswagen abandoned near 30th and Apple streets.

"So we're still looking for the red Chrysler 200," Kocian said, reading the Nebraska license plate number: UNF955.

The police captain asked anyone with information on the string of thefts to contact police.