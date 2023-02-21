A westbound sedan ran a red light at 56th and O streets Monday night, striking another car that was passing through the central Lincoln intersection before colliding with a third car and crashing into a nearby storefront, according to police.

The costly string of collisions kicked off at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, when the driver of the Nissan Maxima traveling west on O Street crashed into a southbound GMC Acadia, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The crash sent the Nissan into another car — a Honda CRV that was stopped at the 56th Street traffic light, waiting to continue east on O Street — before the Nissan continued off the roadway and into Eyeglass World, 5555 O St., Vollmer said.

The collision caused $75,000 in damage to the storefront alone, Vollmer said.

First responders took the drivers of the Nissan and GMC to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nissan's driver was cited for violating a traffic signal, Vollmer said.

Investigators had not filed a crash report stemming from the incident as of Tuesday morning.

