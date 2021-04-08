 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three arrested in Lincoln Walmart parking lot on drug charges
0 comments
editor's pick

Three arrested in Lincoln Walmart parking lot on drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Three people were arrested for drug charges in the parking lot of a north Lincoln Walmart on Tuesday.

Police arrested Robert Kotschwar, Jacob Jones and Mariah K. Swanson on multiple suspected drug offenses after searching two vehicles in the Walmart parking lot at 4700 N. 27th St. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police saw a Saturn Vue veering into lanes and failing to signal near North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers tracked the vehicle into a Walmart parking lot and saw Jones leave a Dodge Caravan and enter the Saturn Vue. Police contacted the driver of the Vue, Kotschwar, who admitted to having drugs and brass knuckles in the car.

Robert Kotschwar

Robert Kotschwar

Bonkiewicz said officers also interviewed Jones, who gave police a false name, and Swanson, who was in the Dodge Caravan.

Mariah K. Swanson

Mariah K. Swanson
Jacob Jones

Jacob Jones

Police searched Kotschwar's vehicle and found 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine, nine alprazolam pills, a set of brass knuckles and some cash. Jones also had 2.1 grams of suspected meth, Bonkiewicz said.

Officers also searched Swanson's vehicle and allegedly found a glass pipe with suspected meth residue. 

Officers arrested Kotschwar, 32, on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Jones, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation, both felonies. Swanson, 28, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Bill to hike court fees for judges retirement plan reaches second round
11-year-old boy accused of assault after cutting that led to stitches, Lincoln police say

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID halts Huntington's addiction crisis progress

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News