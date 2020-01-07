You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three arrested after drugs, cellphones thrown over State Penitentiary wall
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Three arrested after drugs, cellphones thrown over State Penitentiary wall

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska State Penitentiary

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln

 Associated Press file photo

Three people were arrested after authorities say a package containing drugs and cellphones was thrown onto the grounds of the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was arrested after he was seen along South 14th Street throwing a package over the wall of the prison, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was not identified. Two other people believed to be involved -- Da'Rell Barfield, 21, and Lonique Nelson, 22 -- were arrested in a vehicle across the street.

In a news release, the Department of Corrections said the package had tobacco, suspected K2 and two cellphones. The three people arrested are suspected of delivering contraband to a correctional facility and delivery of a controlled substance.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News