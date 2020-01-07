Three arrested after drugs, cellphones thrown over State Penitentiary wall

Three people were arrested after authorities say a package containing drugs and cellphones was thrown onto the grounds of the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was arrested after he was seen along South 14th Street throwing a package over the wall of the prison, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was not identified. Two other people believed to be involved -- Da'Rell Barfield, 21, and Lonique Nelson, 22 -- were arrested in a vehicle across the street.