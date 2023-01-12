 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three applicants seek to be district judge in Lancaster County

Three attorneys have submitted their names for consideration to be the next district court judge in Lancaster County.

The vacancy is due to Judge Robert Otte's recent retirement.

In a news release, the Nebraska Judicial Branch identified the three applicants as Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jennifer Huxoll of Palmyra, who works in the Civil Litigation Bureau; Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Matthew Mellor of Lincoln, who works in the criminal division; and Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Daniel Zieg of Bennet, who leads the civil division.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will have a public hearing in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1, where the applicants will be given the opportunity to make a statement and the public can comment.

The commission ultimately will forward one or more names to Gov. Jim Pillen, who ultimately makes the appointment.

In their own words: Judges, lawyers, professors discuss diversity in Nebraska's legal community

On Juneteenth, as the country neared Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's swearing-in as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, the Journal Star reached out to several people on the bench, in the legal community and at Nebraska's law schools to ask their thoughts about diversity in the state's courtrooms.

We asked what drew them to a career in law; how long they've been working in Nebraska and if they plan to stay; why diversity is important in the judicial system and what can be done to foster diversity in the legal community.

View their answers below.

In their own words: Horacio Wheelock
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Horacio Wheelock

  Lori Pilger
  • Updated
"I immigrated from a country with little rule of law and it is inspiring every day to be a part of this great country’s system of law and justice."

In their own words: Jordyn Piper
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Jordyn Piper

  Lori Pilger
  • Updated
"We need to help make the journey to law school more accessible for young people. Many people of color or from diverse backgrounds do not have attorneys in their families or broader friend groups."

In their own words: Stefanie Martinez
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Stefanie Martinez

  Lori Pilger
  • Updated
"Having an awareness that each individual is different and unique based on a culmination of their life experiences is the foundation of equity and fairness."

In their own words: Genesis Agosto
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Genesis Agosto

  Lori Pilger
  • Updated
"One thing that will improve diversity among attorneys and judges here in Nebraska is to try to retain the diverse law students that attend Nebraska law schools."

In their own words: Raul Guerra
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Raul Guerra

  Lori Pilger
  • Updated
"No matter who you are, we need lawyers and judges in our communities who look like you or share your life experiences."

In their own words: Christal Sheppard
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Christal Sheppard

  Lori Pilger
  • Updated
"Bringing diversity of skills and experiences to any endeavor can result in a better end-product, whether it is the skill sets needed to build a house or a judicial system."

In their own words: Jose Rodriguez
Crime and Courts

In their own words: Jose Rodriguez

  Lori Pilger
  • Updated
"In order to apply the law in the most equitable fashion possible, the judicial system must incorporate the varied perspectives of all of its constituents."

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

