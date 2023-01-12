Three applicants seek to be district judge in Lancaster County

Three attorneys have submitted their names for consideration to be the next district court judge in Lancaster County.
The vacancy is due to Judge Robert Otte's recent retirement.
In a news release, the Nebraska Judicial Branch identified the three applicants as Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jennifer Huxoll of Palmyra, who works in the Civil Litigation Bureau; Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Matthew Mellor of Lincoln, who works in the criminal division; and Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Daniel Zieg of Bennet, who leads the civil division.
The Judicial Nominating Commission will have a public hearing in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1, where the applicants will be given the opportunity to make a statement and the public can comment.
The commission ultimately will forward one or more names to Gov. Jim Pillen, who ultimately makes the appointment.
