'This tragedy has made the community even stronger'; vigil planned tonight

The church of Investigator Mario Herrera's family will hold a candlelight vigil Monday night, open to anyone who wants to pay their respects to the fallen officer and his family.
People can come and go anytime between 7 p.m. and midnight at Lincoln's Saint Teresa's Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th St., to light a candle and say a prayer.
The Rev. Jamie Hottovy said Herrera was a great man of service and faith, selfless in everything he did, and he loved his family profoundly. He has a wife and four children, the youngest a sophomore at Lincoln Pius X High School. The family was at Herrera's bedside throughout the 11 days in his battle to survive his injuries.
"He loved what he did as an officer and serving his community," Hottovy said. "He had a tremendous physical strength about him, but that was a strength that he used for good and for helping others."
People have talked about how compassionate he was in his job, giving his whole heart and presence in the circumstances and responsibilities of his duties, he said. His injuries and now death has hit the St. Teresa's congregation hard.
Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division were serving a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets on 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez — wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March. Vazquez is believed to have fired the shot that ultimately killed the officer.
On that day in August, St. Teresa's grade school went into lockdown because of the proximity to the shooting, Hottovy said.
St. Teresa's members have had a powerful response to a situation that can leave people feeling powerless, he said.
"That's been a very powerful experience all throughout these days of Mario being in the hospital, and all the surgeries and procedures that he's been through," he said. "This tragedy has made the community even stronger in ways of prayers and faith."
The Lincoln community has had an outpouring of support, putting blue ribbons on trees around town, selling T-shirts and giving the proceeds to the family, offering prayer vigils, collecting money for the officer and his family and giving blood donations in his name.
