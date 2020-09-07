'This tragedy has made the community even stronger'; vigil planned tonight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The church of Investigator Mario Herrera's family will hold a candlelight vigil Monday night, open to anyone who wants to pay their respects to the fallen officer and his family.

People can come and go anytime between 7 p.m. and midnight at Lincoln's Saint Teresa's Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th St., to light a candle and say a prayer.

The Rev. Jamie Hottovy said Herrera was a great man of service and faith, selfless in everything he did, and he loved his family profoundly. He has a wife and four children, the youngest a sophomore at Lincoln Pius X High School. The family was at Herrera's bedside throughout the 11 days in his battle to survive his injuries.

"He loved what he did as an officer and serving his community," Hottovy said. "He had a tremendous physical strength about him, but that was a strength that he used for good and for helping others."

People have talked about how compassionate he was in his job, giving his whole heart and presence in the circumstances and responsibilities of his duties, he said. His injuries and now death has hit the St. Teresa's congregation hard.