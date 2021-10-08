Third suspect charged in South Beltway construction thefts, court filings show

A third man has been charged in Lancaster County Court for his alleged role in a string of high-dollar thefts from Lincoln's South Beltway project and other area construction zones, according to court filings.

Bryatt Wadlow, 22, of Arcadia, Missouri, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking, becoming the third former South Beltway construction worker to be implicated in the string of thefts that totaled around $320,000.

Zachary Heob, 37, and Bailey Wadlow, 25, were arrested in September on suspicion of two counts each of theft by unlawful taking for the June theft at the construction site near South 38th Street, where $250,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen in one night from worksites along the beltway. Bailey and Bryatt Wadlow are brothers, according to court filings.