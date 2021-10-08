 Skip to main content
Third suspect charged in South Beltway construction thefts, court filings show
Third suspect charged in South Beltway construction thefts, court filings show

A third man has been charged in Lancaster County Court for his alleged role in a string of high-dollar thefts from Lincoln's South Beltway project and other area construction zones, according to court filings.

Bryatt Wadlow, 22, of Arcadia, Missouri, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking, becoming the third former South Beltway construction worker to be implicated in the string of thefts that totaled around $320,000.

Zachary Heob, 37, and Bailey Wadlow, 25, were arrested in September on suspicion of two counts each of theft by unlawful taking for the June theft at the construction site near South 38th Street, where $250,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen in one night from worksites along the beltway. Bailey and Bryatt Wadlow are brothers, according to court filings.

The men were also alleged to have had a role in taking $70,000 in equipment from the Standing Bear High School construction site, Sheriff Terry Wagner said then.

In all, Wagner said the three men combined to steal two bulldozers, two skid loaders and a flatbed semi trailer with an attachment from the two construction sites — equipment worth a total of $320,000. All but one skid loader was recovered, Wagner said.

Bryatt Wadlow's arrest follows a monthslong investigation that sent a sheriff's deputy to the southeast corner of Missouri, where he first contacted Bryatt Wadlow and recovered most of the stolen construction equipment, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bryatt Wadlow had lived in Lincoln and worked for a private contractor for about a month from late June to late July, according to the affidavit, but he had since moved back to Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Bryatt Wadlow on Thursday night in Iron County, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday in Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

