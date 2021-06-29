Third man sent to federal prison for 2018 killing of Lincoln woman during home-invasion robbery

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods called the suggestion that Dante Williams didn't know the others had guns or that anyone would get hurt laughable.

She said it was controverted by video evidence, which showed him beside the others, who clearly had guns.

"What I have mostly heard is excuses," Woods said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said early July 31, 2018, when Brandon heard three intruders breaking into their Belmont home, she headed up to the main floor, where two of her kids and their grandmother were in their bedrooms.

Before Brandon could get to the girls, one of the would-be robbers, Patterson, unloaded his gun down the dark stairwell that headed to Brandon and Robertson's basement bedroom, hitting Brandon.

In February, a jury found Patterson and Damon Williams guilty of murder, two counts of attempted robbery and a firearms conspiracy for what happened. Dante Williams pleaded guilty on the eve of trial.

In court Tuesday, Brandon's daughter, Kyana, said regardless of Damon Williams's guilty plea, he deserves life in prison "to keep us and everyone else in Nebraska safe."