Third person shot in head during 2020 protests sues city, county

A third person is suing the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County and the state of Nebraska after he was shot in the back of the head during protests two years ago.

Marcel Austin, 20, and his mother, Brenda Austin, filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court on Friday, after withdrawing a tort claim against the governmental entities.

His lawsuit, filed by Lincoln attorney Kathleen Neary, is the third alleging law enforcement used excessive force and acted with negligence in responding to the protests that followed George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

Austin joined the demonstration at the County-City Building on May 31, 2020, the night after a peaceful protest turned into hours of vandalism and arson along Lincoln Mall, leading Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to impose a curfew.

As Lincoln Police, Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies, and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol began to enforce the curfew after 8 p.m. that night, Austin, a 2019 Lincoln High School graduate, started to leave.

“Once (police) started walking up, I was like, ‘Nope, I don’t want to get shot,’” Austin told the Journal Star during an interview weeks after the protest.

Cellphone videos taken by several other people at the protest corroborate much of Austin’s account.

He can be seen in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station across the street from the County-City Building as law enforcement dressed in riot gear begin to arrest protesters and push others east across 10th Street.

Moments later, as he was walking away from the protest, Austin was struck in the back of the head by what he believed to be a baseball. It was instead a munition his lawsuit alleges was fired by law enforcement.

“The projectile ripped a hole in Mr. Austin’s head,” the lawsuit states.

Other protesters came to Austin’s aid, pouring water into the quarter-sized hole bleeding profusely behind his left ear, and driving him to Bryan West where doctors stitched up his wound and diagnosed him with a concussion.

To date, his medical bills have cost more than $20,000, according to the complaint, and he anticipates further costs in the future.

Weeks after he was struck by the projectile, Austin said he continued to suffer dizzy spells, trouble sleeping, and difficulty hearing in his left ear.

According to the complaint, Austin “has suffered extreme physical and psychological injuries, some or all of which are permanent in nature, due to the negligence” of the law enforcement officers responding to the protests.

“One or more of defendants’ employees, agents, personnel, officials, and/or officers approved, authorized, and/or used unnecessary, excessive and unreasonable force, including, but not limited to shooting Marcel Austin in the back of the head while he was on private property and as he was leaving the peaceful protest,” the lawsuit states.

It also accuses the city, county, and state of allowing law enforcement to use weapons against protesters, bystanders or others in the area of the protests; failing to properly train, supervise or monitor the use of those weapons; and failing to use “less extreme measures of force” to disperse the crowd.

The lawsuit also alleges law enforcement failed “to exercise reasonable care in ensuring that innocent citizens were not injured,” or to give Austin warning he “would be shot or otherwise assaulted by law enforcement.”

Austin is seeking unspecified damages to cover medical and hospital expenses, lost past and future income, inconvenience, humiliation, suffering, scarring and disfigurement.

The City of Lincoln has agreed to pay $497,500 to settle a lawsuit with a 20-year-old Lincoln woman who was injured less than two hours after Austin during the 2020 protests.

Elise Poole sued in federal court, alleging the city and county violated her civil rights when she was shot with a drag-stabilized beanbag, which nearly severed her nose from her face.

The county was later dropped from the lawsuit; the city settled with Poole in April.

Another man, Kevin Scott, 45, is also suing the city and county after he was struck in the face by a projectile while he was attempting to go to the gas station on the same night Austin and Poole were injured.

According to Scott’s lawsuit, filed by Lincoln attorney Vince Powers, the 45-year-old was not taking part in the demonstrations and had no warning before he was struck.