Third person now facing cocaine charge in connection with defunct downtown Lincoln bar

A third person has been charged in connection with an investigation into cocaine being sold from a former downtown bar.

Lancaster County prosecutors charged MyMy Nguyen, 35, of Lincoln, on Monday with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. She formerly worked at Thirsty Sports Bar.

In May, prosecutors charged Jason Von Kaenel, the former owner of the bar, and Lea Reedy, who also had worked there, about a week after investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the home they share near 40th Street and Prescott Avenue, according to court records.

Both now are set to enter pleas.

In an affidavit for Nguyen's arrest Friday, Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Schwarz said investigators conducted an undercover surveillance detail at the bar at 317 S. 11th St. after getting an anonymous report March 28, 2019, alleging cocaine, meth and MDMA (ecstasy) were being sold there.

When investigators went to the bar the next night for an hour and a half, he said, they saw several patrons go to the private second-floor area and return rubbing their noses, along with a female bartender and male patron going into a restroom together and come out rubbing their noses.