A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to drug task force searches that turned up pounds of narcotics earlier in the week.

Ajaj Osman, 35, of Lincoln, went to court Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm and money while violating drug laws.

His wife, Fadwa Daher, 29, faces similar charges after a search of their home near 56th Street and Rokeby Road on Monday.

Police said investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found more than 55 pounds of marijuana, 400 THC vaporizer cartridges, 252 THC wax concentrate packages, more than $35,000 in cash, an AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun.

The search happened shortly after the task force searched another home, near Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue, and found a quarter-pound of cocaine, an AK-47-style rifle, a handgun, just less than a pound of marijuana and $25,000 in cash. 

They arrested Majdal Elias on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm and money while violating drug laws. 

Daher and Elias posted bonds Tuesday. A day later, police arrested Osman. He posted bond after his court appearance Thursday.

