A third man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in Audrea Craig's shooting death at a south Lincoln home on July 24.
Sylvester LeBlanc Jr., 25, was arrested Friday morning in the area of 27th and O streets on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said.
Rubin J. Thomas, 28, and Jesse T. Foster, 21, were booked Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Both Thomas and Foster had been released from prison within the past year. Thomas was released on post-release supervision in November; Foster was paroled in April.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister on Thursday also confirmed a connection between Craig's killing and the shooting death of Martae Green, who was dropped off at Bryan West Campus within minutes of police scrambling to Craig's house at 2046 S. 26th St., less than a mile away, on a report that she had been shot.
"By analyzing video surveillance, investigators were able to identify the suspects and their vehicle, track their movements across the city before and after the homicide, and verify their presence at Craig's residence and the hospital," Bliemeister said in a news release.
He said video surveillance showed that Green was one of the men who forced their way into Craig's home, armed with a handgun.
Bliemeister said the investigation revealed that during the robbery, Craig armed herself and shot Green.
Last week, a 30-year-old Lincoln man told the Journal Star he was asleep at the house when the would-be robbers kicked in the door and came in with guns drawn and wearing masks and gloves.
He said they put a gun to his head and told him not to move.
"It was a life-or-death situation," said the man, who the Journal Star has agreed not to name because he was the victim of a violent crime.
He said he thought he was going to lose his life. It all happened so fast. He said they couldn't have been there more than five or 10 minutes before they took off. He thought Craig had pulled a gun and scared them off but said he wasn't sure.
Police responded to the 911 call at 3:46 a.m. and found Craig dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
At 3:52 a.m., officers went to Bryan West, where Green was dropped off by a group of people who quickly left.
He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m.
Bliemeister said police reviewed video, digital and forensic evidence from the search of the house and from the hospital to determine if there was a link between the two deaths, the third and fourth homicides reported in Lincoln this year.
Investigators say six children — five of them Craig's — were in the house the morning she died. Bliemeister said last week that investigators believed "the distribution of narcotics may have played a role in this targeted act of violence."
At a press conference Thursday, the police chief said it's been a challenging two weeks for the Lincoln Police Department, which has investigated multiple homicides, several overdoses, fatal traffic accidents and other death investigations in addition to normal calls for service and community engagement events.
"I am incredibly proud of our department and our employees who rise to the challenge every day to bring justice and closure for the families of victims of violent crime as well as help the community heal after suffering these multitude of tragic incidents," Bliemeister said.
