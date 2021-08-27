Third night of Fiji protests focuses on survivors, continues call for cultural reckoning at UNL

"I get that. I understand many of you are angry. I’m angry too."

UNL officials on Thursday confirmed that the accuser is a 17-year-old woman and University Police are handling the investigation independently.

Relaying information from police, UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said the 17-year-old went to the Fiji house with an 18-year-old female friend Monday night. The 18-year-old left the gathering at the house before the 17-year-old, who later called the friend to pick her up.

The 18-year-old picked up the accuser from 17th and R streets — a block from the fraternity — and took her to Bryan East Campus, Reed said, where they reported a sexual assault to LPD, which turned the case over to UNL police.

Reed said the accuser identified a 19-year-old man as the person who allegedly sexually assaulted her at the fraternity house.

Police are employing "trauma informed investigating," Reed said, moving at the pace of the accuser while focusing on providing care, comfort and empathy for the 17-year-old.

The university said there is no evidence to corroborate reports the accuser was found laying on the fraternity house's lawn with cuts and bruises.

Rumors alleging the accused man, who has not been arrested or charged, had fled the country were not true, according to university and police sources. The student has left campus, returned home and hired an attorney.

A university spokesperson said on Thursday that Green would "continue to talk to the campus as a whole about this situation," referring to statements like the one Green put out on Thursday.

In it, Green told students, "If you’re a young man who somehow thinks this is cool — think again. It is unacceptable. No means no. And if you violate that, and we can prove it — you have no place on our campus."