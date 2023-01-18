Third man sentenced in connection to sex trafficking of Lincoln teen

A 40-year-old Lincoln man on Wednesday was the third to be sentenced to prison time in connection to the sex trafficking of a teenage runaway.

Troy Springer, who pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault, got 16 to 20 years.

In November 2020, a 15-year-old girl told Lincoln police she had been trafficked out of an apartment near 56th and Holdrege streets and had engaged in sex acts with Springer on several occasions in exchange for money or drugs.

Police said phone records and other digital evidence connected him with the teen, for whom he had set up commercial sex acts and offered to "manage" the proceeds.

At his sentencing Wednesday, Springer said he took full responsibility for his actions.

"I just want to apologize to everyone involved," he told the judge.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said not only did Springer have sex with a minor, he helped to further her victimization, disregarding her well-being.

"It appears ... Mr. Springer was well aware of sex trafficking going on," he said.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus said she agreed with the state's assessment.

"You saw this child being victimized and then you chose to victimize her even further," she said.

In addition to the prison sentence, Springer also will have to register as a sex offender and be subject to a possible civil commitment when he's released.

Earlier this month, Ideus sentenced two of Springer's co-defendants. Luis Vasquez-Chiquirin got 28 to 38 years for his role in the enterprise and Allesandro Mendez got 20 to 25 years in prison.

A fourth man, Jose Rivas, is set for sentencing next month.

