Third man sent to federal prison for 2018 killing of Lincoln woman during home-invasion robbery

Within days of two men getting life sentences for a home-invasion robbery that left a 36-year-old Lincoln woman dead, a third learned he would get 55 years in federal prison for his role in the crime.
Dante Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting murder and two counts of attempted robbery for what happened July 31, 2018.
Early that morning, he and his brother, Damon Williams, and Tawhyne Patterson Sr. kicked in the front door of the home where Jessica Brandon and Michael Robertson lived.
The brothers went from room to room zip-tying Brandon's children, a friend and the girls' grandmother and taping their mouths shut as Patterson fired off 13 rounds into the stairwell, where Brandon, 36, suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
It was all a failed plot to steal marijuana and money from Robertson, who hid the drugs and money while Brandon's daughters called 911 and tried to save her.
On Tuesday, Defense attorney Chad Wythers said Williams played a role in an offense that resulted in the murder of an innocent victim.
"I genuinely believe ... that Dante Williams did not intend for anybody to get hurt that night," he said. "I don't know what he knew when he went into the house. I don't know that he knew somebody had a gun."
Wythers said Williams was simply following his brother, accepted responsibility for what he did, "and I think he is genuinely sorry for the events of that night."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods called the suggestion that Dante Williams didn't know the others had guns or that anyone would get hurt laughable.
She said it was controverted by video evidence, which showed him beside the others, who clearly had guns.
"What I have mostly heard is excuses," Woods said.
She said early July 31, 2018, when Brandon heard three intruders breaking into their Belmont home, she headed up to the main floor, where two of her kids and their grandmother were in their bedrooms.
Before Brandon could get to the girls, one of the would-be robbers, Patterson, unloaded his gun down the dark stairwell that headed to Brandon and Robertson's basement bedroom, hitting Brandon.
In February, a jury found Patterson and Damon Williams guilty of murder, two counts of attempted robbery and a firearms conspiracy for what happened. Dante Williams pleaded guilty on the eve of trial.
In court Tuesday, Brandon's daughter, Kyana, said regardless of Damon Williams' guilty plea, he deserves life in prison "to keep us and everyone else in Nebraska safe."
"These men came in and took a life for absolutely no reason. Got nothing out of it," she said. "He came into our home and chose to do the things that he did."
In the end, Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard told Williams that it was "absolutely predictable" that someone would be injured or killed.
Unlike his co-defendants, Williams hadn't been involved in home-invasion robberies before and didn't go in with a gun.
"But you did have zip ties and fully participated in tying up and restraining innocent victims, primarily teens and children, while Patterson's gun was literally blazing," Gerrard said.
And, he said, he hadn't heard one word from any of the three in the courtroom about remorse before handing down the sentence.
There is no parole in federal prison.
On June 24, he gave Patterson, 28, and Damon Williams, 29, life in prison on the murder charge, plus 20 years on the robbery and gun charges. Both were found guilty at trial.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Ethyn Marquez
|Date Missing:
|06-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ETHYN is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Esmeralda Martinez
|Date Missing:
|06-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Madison CO SO Madison
ESMERALDA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kristi Vandenberg
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Saunders CO SO Wahoo
KRISTI is a 38 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Leigh Irene Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
ALEXIS is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kimimila Angel Dodson
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KIMIMILA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Emily Sue Parker
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMILY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kattie Lynn Shreeves
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KATTIE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Daniel L Ash
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|156
|Agency:
|Buffalo CO SO Kearney
DANIEL is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 156 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Todd Lyle Bisson
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|65
|Current Age:
|65
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TODD is a 65 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Hazel eyes.
Lukas Garland Koebel
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Gray
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUKAS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Gray eyes.
Lilliana Martinez
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LILLIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Izia Luis Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
IZIA is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jered Taylor Badberg
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JERED is a 22 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Angelica Franco
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Leona Janine Donoho
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|43
|Current Age:
|43
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Ashland PD
LEONA is a 43 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zaria Omolewa Jackson
|Date Missing:
|06-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|20
|Current Age:
|20
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
ZARIA is a 20 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyler Terrell Wilson
|Date Missing:
|06-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|182
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLER is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 182 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael E Krzycki
|Date Missing:
|06-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|62
|Current Age:
|62
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 62 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|06-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Eriana L Frazier
|Date Missing:
|06-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ERIANA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|06-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Aaron Kowalk
|Date Missing:
|06-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|206
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
AARON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 206 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elena S Rhodd-morales
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kevin Garcia-linares
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KEVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Daniel Xander Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
DANIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaylyn Gomez
|Date Missing:
|06-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JAYLYN is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jasmine Gomez
|Date Missing:
|06-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
JASMINE is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Arianna A Barker
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Hazel eyes.
Maurina Booth-merica
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|136
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
MAURINA is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 136 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trenel Joseph Spevak Runge
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRENEL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lamar Woolridge
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMAR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Marie Morales
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Cass CO SO Plattsmouth
MERCEDES is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 117 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mikayla Ladine Jones
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MIKAYLA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Mia N Canby
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jacqueline Caballero
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACQUELINE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sara G Smith
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blue
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
SARA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
Ali S Abdullahi
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Goodwin
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
EMMA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Kaylee Schindler
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
KAYLEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ione Skye Harlan
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IONE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Linda Marie Dillard
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|55
|Current Age:
|55
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Pawnee CO SO Pawnee City
LINDA is a 55 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Elijah Robinson
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Roni L Kercheval
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RONI is a 12 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kadence Ali-victoria Gold
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aliah Longmore-harris
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Alvitre
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
JOSEPH is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Claire Skrdlant
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CLAIRE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emaily Langley
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
EMAILY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jayden A E Millard
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
JAYDEN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Melody Pond
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Chadron PD
MELODY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyla Lucas
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
NYLA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Thor Dmyterko
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Amanda Leslie Jennings
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AMANDA is a 30 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 230 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kaden Hamby-castillo
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADEN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andres Plesent
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|1
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANDRES is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 1 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominic Keith Cothren
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINIC is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ajah Simona Lewis
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Haacke
|Date Missing:
|06-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|290
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ISAIAH is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 290 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Tereyce E Parker
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriella Lussier Espinosa
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GABRIELLA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Minerva L Al Burki
|Date Missing:
|06-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MINERVA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Nicole Martens
|Date Missing:
|06-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ezekhial Thomas Ray Wheeler
|Date Missing:
|06-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EZEKHIAL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Quinsha R Collins
|Date Missing:
|06-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|199
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 199 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brendyn Wagner
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
BRENDYN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alexis Maria Lynn Velasquez
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaionah Jenkins-felder
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'03
|Weight:
|94
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAIONAH is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'03" tall and weighed 94 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayden Jordan Smith
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KAYDEN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Gibson
|Date Missing:
|06-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
SAVANNAH is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Arak Ngong Lual
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARAK is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Valerie L Vettraino
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|197
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VALERIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 197 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Kadence Gold
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ariah Tiffany Bryant
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dominique M Mack
|Date Missing:
|06-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DOMINIQUE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kianna Mayfield
|Date Missing:
|06-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIANNA is a 18 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ethan William Kiefer
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ETHAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Hunter Kershaw
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HUNTER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Crystasia Cooper
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CRYSTASIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriela D Swalley
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
GABRIELA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sara Finley
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brooke Scott
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BROOKE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Mauriah Booth-merica
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MAURIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Keldin A Mosley
Andrew Frieze
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|260
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANDREW is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 260 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Dion Schultz
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
DION is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|05-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Terry L Eddy
|Date Missing:
|05-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|58
|Current Age:
|58
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERRY is a 58 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nivine Balash Bango
|Date Missing:
|05-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NIVINE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Donovan Raynell Watson
|Date Missing:
|05-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|151
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONOVAN is a 23 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 151 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Derek Andrade
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DEREK is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaii Brown
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAII is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarian Morales-cornell
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Karma Marshall
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KARMA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Sequoia Rayne Gibson
Jane Marie Wiglusz
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|40
|Current Age:
|40
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JANE is a 40 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tucker August Dobberstine
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TUCKER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aliyah Valverde
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIYAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger