Burglars took a utility vehicle, power tools and a computer following a break-in at a business near Raymond.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the break-in near 3300 W. Mill Road occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
The total loss, including a 2007 Kawasaki Mule, was estimated at $6,415, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies did not disclose how the burglars gained access to the sheds, but said the damage was estimated at $200.