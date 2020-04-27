You are the owner of this article.
Thieves struck 61st and O, Folsom and West A areas, Lincoln police say
Thieves struck 61st and O, Folsom and West A areas, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say thieves and vandals struck again this weekend, primarily hitting cars in two areas of town.

Officer Erin Spilker said they have taken around three dozen reports between Friday and Monday.

She said police had learned of more than 20 victims in the Folsom and West A streets area so far Monday from incidents overnight. Another 16 reported damage overnight Saturday to Sunday, primarily at an apartment complex near 61st and Vine streets.

Spilker said larcenies from cars have more than doubled year-to-date over last year. 

