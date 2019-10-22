Lincoln police are investigating a weekend burglary at a Spreetail warehouse in northwest Lincoln.
Officer Angela Sands said police took a report Monday about the break-in at the building at 1000 W. Commerce Way.
She said security footage showed people in the building moving around with flashlights. The thieves stole more than $4,500 worth of items, including two laptops, a drill and $500 of nail polish.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-22-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.