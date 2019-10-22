{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a weekend burglary at a Spreetail warehouse in northwest Lincoln.

Officer Angela Sands said police took a report Monday about the break-in at the building at 1000 W. Commerce Way.

She said security footage showed people in the building moving around with flashlights. The thieves stole more than $4,500 worth of items, including two laptops, a drill and $500 of nail polish.

