Thieves smash glass, take off with alcohol and cigarettes from Russ's Market in Lincoln

Lincoln police say they are investigating a break-in early Saturday at the West A neighborhood Russ's Market.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police responded to the report at 12:42 a.m. An employee told officers a thief or thieves had smashed through the glass door by the liquor section and took off with cigarettes and bottles of alcohol.
Damage was estimated at $3,000 and the theft at $200.
Bonkiewicz said police recovered digital evidence but hadn't yet identified any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
