Lincoln police say a home surveillance camera caught an attempted robbery of a 12-year-old boy in the Highlands.
It happened Monday around 3:15 p.m. Sgt. Angela Sands said the boy was walking in the 700 block of West Chadderton Drive when a black vehicle drove up to him and the passenger pointed a handgun at him in what was believed to be an attempt to steal his shoes.
When the 12-year-old boy didn’t react, the would-be thieves drove away, Sands said.
