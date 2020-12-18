Thieves break in to two Lincoln businesses; police investigate if burglaries related

Lincoln police are investigating two business break-ins overnight Thursday and looking into the possibility that they're related.

Officer Erin Spilker said the first happened at Stockwell Pharmacy at 3811 S. 27th St. just before midnight. Police went there on an alarm and found the front door shattered.

The store owner said medication had been stolen but an inventory hadn't yet been done to determine how much.

Spilker said the store's surveillance video showed at least three people with their faces covered coming in and stealing items.

About a half an hour later, early Friday, police were called out on an alarm at Fareway Meat Market, 3033 S. 84th St. Spilker said officers arrived to find the door pried open.

She said the thieves took an undisclosed amount of cash from a locked office and damaged a self-checkout stand. Video showed at least three people with their faces covered entered the store and stole the money. Damage was estimated at $2,500.

Spilker said investigators would be analyzing video to determine if the break-ins are related.

