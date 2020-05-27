Thief took gun, cash and a 2013 Dodge Dart, Lincoln car dealer says

Lincoln police are investigating a burglary early Tuesday at a used car dealership near 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
Officer Erin Spilker said the owner of Denver Auto Sales arrived to find that someone had broken a window to get inside and stole a Kimber 1911 .45-caliber handgun and $500 cash from the office before leaving in a 2013 black Dodge Dart that was for sale there.
It happened between 6 and 6:30 a.m. The total loss was estimated at $8,000.
