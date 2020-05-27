You are the owner of this article.
Thief took gun, cash and a 2013 Dodge Dart, Lincoln car dealer says
Thief took gun, cash and a 2013 Dodge Dart, Lincoln car dealer says

Lincoln police are investigating a burglary early Tuesday at a used car dealership near 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Erin Spilker said the owner of Denver Auto Sales arrived to find that someone had broken a window to get inside and stole a Kimber 1911 .45-caliber handgun and $500 cash from the office before leaving in a 2013 black Dodge Dart that was for sale there.

It happened between 6 and 6:30 a.m. The total loss was estimated at $8,000.

Police logo 2017
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

