Thief took car from Capitol Beach home, crashing into garage and 2 cars in process, Lincoln police say
Thief took car from Capitol Beach home, crashing into garage and 2 cars in process, Lincoln police say

Police say a thief stole a car from a driveway in the Capitol Beach neighborhood early Tuesday, hitting a garage and two cars in the process.

It happened at around 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of Surfside Drive, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

A 21-year-old woman reported her white, 2010 Mercury Milan had been blocked in the driveway by her roommates' cars. But one of her roommates heard vehicles speeding away and looked out to find that the Milan, which had the keys inside, had been taken. In the process, the thief crashed into the garage door and the two other cars in the driveway, Spilker said.

She said police found seven other vehicles that been rummaged through in that block as well. All had been left unlocked. Several items were reported stolen, including a laptop, game console and sunglasses.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

