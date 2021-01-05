Thief takes $3,000 in cigarettes from Lincoln convenience store, police say

Police are looking for a thief who took off with $3,000 in cigarettes from the Casey’s General Store at 13th and E streets.
Early Monday, police were dispatched to an alarm there and arrived to find the front door shattered but no one inside.
Officer Erin Spilker said an employee arrived and showed officers the store video, which captured a man in dark clothing breaking the window and stealing multiple cartons of cigarettes.
She said officers processed the scene, canvassed the area and will continue to analyze video evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
