'They're not doing anything illegal' — Lincoln police not concerned with Delta-8

The similarities may prove problematic at traffic stops, where officers might confuse Delta 8 with its illegal counterpart, causing a headache for motorists who aren't actually breaking the law.

In that instance, Dale said, the substance could be seized and would be lab-tested before police issue any citation for possession of marijuana — only an infraction in Lincoln when less than an ounce is discovered.

"There's no legal requirement for how you carry the Delta-8 products, but I would recommend that people keep them in their original packaging and then maybe even keep the receipt with it," he said. "That way if they do have an interaction with an officer, it might speed up that interaction and help clear up any questions about it."

Dale said substances won't be seized "if all signs point towards it being Delta 8." And he acknowledged that residents could simply store marijuana in store-bought Delta 8 packaging as a concealment method.

"People will think of all sorts of creative ways to try and skirt the law," he said. "I wouldn't put it past people to do that."