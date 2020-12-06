'They're from all walks of life,' lead investigator says of those charged with crimes

In hindsight, it's easy to recognize that. Some have been really shocked looking back, Vigil said.

He was shocked, too — on the police line Saturday night and the days after — hearing people yell vile things, like "burn pigs," telling officers they should be dead, and shooting fireworks and throwing bottles.

"We take it, but it was really hard to listen to that and to be blamed for something that didn't happen here, that wouldn't happen here, because our administration takes the steps that it does and our agency doesn't keep those people around," Vigil said.

LPD was among agencies across the country that condemned the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which led to widespread protests calling for police reform, including in Lincoln.

Vigil said Lincoln police for decades have supported and defended the constitutional right to protest and have tried to ensure protesters can do it safely, even when neo-Nazis and Westboro Baptists came to town in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

"That sentiment has not changed," he said.