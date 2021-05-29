'They’re all trespassing' — Inside law enforcement's O Street detail over Memorial Day weekend

And most people complied. As he crossed 52nd Street and neared the parking lot of Barnes & Noble, Bonkiewicz had left largely empty lots in his wake.

It had taken him more than 20 minutes to walk from Arby’s to CVS, stopping in every lot except for Staples — the only business in the stretch, he said, that LPD hadn’t made contact with prior to Friday night. His walking tour seemed to have worked.

“Well,” Bonkiewicz said, drawing out the one-syllable word. “It’s temporarily effective.”

Within 20 minutes of his initial sweep, the same lots he cleared had filled again. Hy-Vee. Barnes & Noble. Scooters. As if Bonkiewicz had never been there.

At 52nd Street, where Fresh Thyme once operated, the onlookers who had asked Bonkiewicz to cite the ordinance requiring them to leave were now standing closer to the street, pouring water on the asphalt, encouraging drivers to perform burnouts. A red pickup truck obliged.

By 9:41 p.m., Bonkiewicz was nearing 56th Street again — this time on the other side of O Street, in front of Palm Beach Tan.

He planned to patrol until 2 a.m. Four hours to go.

* * *