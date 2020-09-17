There's no safe place in Lincoln to leave a car running or unlocked with keys inside, police say

Lincoln police were two for two Wednesday on recovering cars stolen after they were left unlocked and with the keys inside.
But Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the incidents served as a reminder: There is no safe place to leave your vehicle running or unlocked with the keys inside.
"These types of crimes happen dozens of times in Lincoln each year," he said.
As the low temperatures drop in the fall and winter, these cases often heat up. But they happen year round and all over town, Bonkiewicz said.
On Wednesday, just before 9 a.m., police were called to the U-Stop at 110 W. O St. about a 2003 BMW sedan stolen after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. Police found it about a mile away and ended up arresting 57-year-old Michael J. Oliverius on suspicion of felony theft.
In the afternoon, at about 4:15, a 25-year-old called police to report his car stolen at 16th and C. Five hours later, officers were called to a disturbance at 12th and E, where they found several people standing around the stolen vehicle and arrested 28-year-old Mary G. Nyembo, who allegedly had the keys.
Bonkiewicz said police believe she took it because she was "tired of walking."
