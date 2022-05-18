'There's absolutely no remorse:' Lincoln judge sends convicted murderer to prison for 90-140 years

A district judge Wednesday sentenced a confessed drug dealer to 90- to 140-years in prison for shooting into a carload of young people in 2019, hitting and killing a 15-year-old Lincoln boy.

That's on top of a 19- to 33-year prison term Majdal Elias, 26, already is serving on drug and gun charges, meaning he would be near 80 before he would be eligible for parole.

Outside the courtroom, Ali Al-Burkat's family, who sat through Elias' trial last month where he was found guilty of second-degree murder and three gun charges, appeared clearly relieved.

"We got justice for Ali, and we are really happy," his aunt, Dunia Al-Musa, said.

She said he was very young and kind, and loved people.

"He always had a smile on his face," Al-Musa said.

On Sept. 29, 2019, Al-Burkat was just days away from his 16th birthday when he was shot while riding in the backseat of a Chevy Malibu on the northwest edge of town.

Police initially arrested Elias in connection to a search of his apartment at The Links a month later, where they found a quarter pound of cocaine, an AK-47-style rifle, a handgun, just less than a pound of marijuana and $25,000 in cash, and in a search of a relative's house across town found more of his drugs and guns.

He later was charged with murder.

At trial in April, prosecutors described a fateful case of bad timing and a missed turn. They said the four in the Malibu had been part of a plot to rob another drug dealer who lived in an apartment on the other side of The Links that night. But the driver, his face partially covered with a T-shirt, missed a turn and ended up circling the complex, which is when the SUV ended up behind them.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said Elias, in his silver Ford Explorer, must have seen them and thought they were there to rob him. It led to a confrontation where Elias pulled up beside them and said: "You're busted," then started firing.

One of the shots into the Malibu's trunk struck Al-Burkat in the back, quickly killing him.

Elias -- at trial and again Wednesday -- denied he was the shooter.

Elias said he felt like the burden of proof was on him to prove his innocence.

"Yes I was a drug dealer," he said. "Do you want me to say it again? I was a drug dealer. But that does not mean I'm a killer. That's it."

Defense attorney Chad Wythers said Elias, by all accounts, was selling drugs at the time and likely was under the influence when the shooting happened.

Mathers said not only did Elias shoot and kill Al-Burkat, but he risked more deaths or injuries because there were three others in the car.

"The defendant chose to engage in those actions," he said.

Mathers said he was hoping that Elias would explain his actions in some way. But he chose not to do so.

"Drug dealing is a dirty business," he said, adding that most of the homicides in Lancaster County are linked to it in one way or another.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret said what was of most concern to her was exhibited Wednesday.

"There's absolutely no remorse. No acceptance of responsibility. Which leads me to believe even further that, with the exceptional investigative work and, yes, a little bit of luck, the tragedy of the death of Ali Al-Burkat allowed the defendant to be brought to justice," she said.

Maret said sentencing will bring little solace to Al-Burkat's mother, but hopefully will provide a point from which his family "can begin to live their lives without him by remembering his life and not his death."

"And for certain, the Lincoln community and the state of Nebraska will be a safer place," she said.

