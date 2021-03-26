'There are few cases in Nebraska which compare to' Sydney Loofe's killing, prosecutor says

For nearly four months, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell tried to find a woman who was seriously interested in participating in a murder for their sexual gratification, the prosecutor said.

In the end, they did it alone, choosing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln as their victim and walking her "into an ambush."

"They were determined," Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner wrote in a closing argument submitted Thursday to the three-judge panel that will decide if Trail goes to death row.

A jury found Trail, 54, guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 2019, after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully disposing of her remains, rejecting his claim that her death was an accident and that he dismembered her to get rid of her body.

Last summer, a jury found Boswell, 27, guilty of the same.

In a closing argument submitted in writing, Warner pointed to the leadup to Loofe's killing and the gratuitous mutilation of her body after for sexual gratification as a reason Trail should be sentenced to death.

"The mutilation was not done as an afterthought to hide the body. This was the murder they planned and carried out," he said.