Thefts from South Beltway project total $345,000 over last 13 months

A string of thefts in parking lots and construction sites around the South Beltway project has left both project managers and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office frustrated without any easy way to prevent further losses.

There have been at least 10 crimes along the 11-mile construction site since June 2020 — nine of which were thefts — according to a list of dispatch records compiled by Sheriff Terry Wagner.

In the last year, thieves have made off with at least four GPS antennas, 17 catalytic converters and four pieces of heavy construction equipment, a combined loss of $345,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Hawkins Construction, the private contractor constructing the bypass south of Lincoln.

Most of the thefts lately along the future roadway have involved the stealing of converters from state-owned work trucks or privately owned vehicles parked near the expansive construction zone. All 17 converters stolen from the area came in 2021, nearly half of which have been taken since May 20.