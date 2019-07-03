Police are warning Lincoln residents to close their garages nightly after thieves have targeted a series of open garages in the last month.
In one of the latest cases, a man told police that someone had entered his vehicle Monday and taken $45 cash, a laptop computer and fishing poles, Officer Angela Sands said. The total loss was valued at $500.
Just this week, there have been six similar burglaries, including three other open garage thefts in that neighborhood, Sands said.
A total of 16 cases have been reported since June 1, so police want to remind people to ensure they lock up to prevent these crimes of opportunity, she said.
"We are reminding citizens to shut their garage door before bed and while doing yard (work) when they are out of sight of the garage," she said.