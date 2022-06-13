The Oven's east Lincoln restaurant severely damaged in weekend fire

Management at The Oven's east Lincoln location spent much of Monday taking stock of what's left of the Indian restaurant after a weekend fire destroyed its kitchen and left a dense layer of soot throughout the dining room.

The fire, which originated in a food dehydrator at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, burned for nearly five hours before roofers working nearby noticed smoke emitting from the building, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Lloyd Mueller said.

The building was structurally spared in part because the fire damaged water pipes above the kitchen, which served as de facto sprinklers and kept the fire itself from spreading beyond the room, Mueller said.

Still, the blaze caused more than $150,000 in damage, and general manager Pratik Ghimire predicted the restaurant near 70th and Pioneers Boulevard won't be operational for at least three to four months.

But The Oven's east location will reopen, Ghimire told the Journal Star on Monday, as he and other company employees tried to sort through the ash-covered restaurant the fire left behind.

"The smoke covered everything," he said. "So all the liquor bottles, all the tables, all the napkins, the glasses. Yeah we — it might not be salvageable."

Ghimire said the restaurant's alarm system provided management with an email notification of the fire instead of a phone call — something The Oven's owners are looking into, he said.

Employees had arrived to check on the restaurant around the same time nearby roofers had called 911, Ghimire said, and soon a barrage of employees and stakeholders arrived on scene to help sort through the damage.

"We've never seen something destroyed by a fire at this extent," he said. "When we walked in the kitchen, we were in shock."

The Oven, which opened its east location in 2008 and saw takeout orders skyrocket in recent years, will aim to transfer some employees to its downtown location at Eighth and P streets, Ghimire said, and will help additional employees apply for unemployment benefits while the restaurant is renovated.

For now, company management is trying to sort through what went wrong in the kitchen, the alarm's malfunction, the process of filing an insurance claim and the beginning of a rebuild they expect will be measured in months.

"We really appreciate a lot of the communities around us have (been) coming in, giving us kind words," Ghimire said. "They support us all the time."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

