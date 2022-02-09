The Night Before Lounge reports burglary, Lincoln police say

Police are investigating after an employee of The Night Before Lounge in Lincoln showed up to work Tuesday morning and found a cash register at the strip club had been opened and another damaged.

Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the employee arrived at the adult entertainment club near 10th and M streets at around 11 a.m. Tuesday and found the registers had been tampered with and an undisclosed amount of money had been stolen.

Kocian said police still aren't sure how the burglars got into the club.

Investigators are working to gather surveillance footage from the break-in.

