'The new cigarette' — Usage of vape products skyrockets among Nebraska teens

At Lincoln Public Schools, administrators confiscated 51 e-cigarettes or vape products during the 2015-16 school year, according to data provided by the district. Last year, that total ballooned to 356, even while the district's high schools operated at reduced capacity for much of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russ Uhing, the director of student services at LPS, said a majority of the instances were recorded across the district's six high schools, but the products have grown increasingly prevalent at the middle school level and beyond.

"(We) even have had some incidents at the elementary (level)," he said. "Not very many, but these things kind of work their way down a little bit, and it certainly makes us concerned, the younger the kids are."

The Nebraska Legislature in 2019 voted to increase the legal age to buy vaping products to 19 in an effort to keep the products out of high schools. The bill originally sought to ban anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing devices that deliver nicotine or tobacco in the form of vapor, fogs or mists.