'The new cigarette' — Usage of vape products skyrockets among Nebraska teens

Not long ago, tobacco and nicotine use among populations most vulnerable to the substances' harmful affects was waning in Nebraska. The in-school war on tobacco — fought through years of educational campaigns — was nearly won.
In 2013, only 12% of high school students in the state reported they actively used cigarettes, according to a Student Health and Risk Prevention report.
By 2019, the data had grown even more promising. Just over 6% of Nebraska high school students surveyed said they were active cigarette smokers, and fewer than 1 in 5 said they had ever tried a cigarette.
"For a long time, it was very rare that I would be at a school and hear about a student smoking a cigarette," said Abbe Edgecombe, the School Community Intervention and Prevention coordinator facilitating substance prevention education in Lancaster County. "It just didn't happen."
But in the same time frame — as habitual use of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, cigars and even hookah pens declined — use of vaping products, broadly referred to as e-cigarettes, skyrocketed, emerging as the tool of choice for teenagers both nationally and in Nebraska.
"For those middle, high school (students), early young adults — I would say that, definitely, e-cigarettes have become the new cigarette," Edgecombe said.
As she has toured schools throughout the county, providing education to teachers and, at times, directly to students, Edgecombe has been a witness to the shifting paradigm of substance use among the state's teenagers.
By 2019, nearly 40% of high school students said they'd tried an e-cigarette, while 22.6% said they were routine e-cigarette users, according to the survey.
And, perhaps most urgently for Edgecombe, the number of students who identified as users of any tobacco product increased by 6% in the six-year span, an uptick that seems to undermine a generation's worth of progress in fighting teen substance use.
"It's very disheartening and frustrating," Edgecombe said. "It feels like we've gone backward."
Both nationally and locally, the volume of teenagers using vaping products has continued to rise, even as regulators have enacted polices in an effort to curb the trend and as in-school educators warn of the products' dangers.
Nationally, 43.6% of high school students and 17.2% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes on 20 or more of the past 30 days, according to a National Youth Tobacco Survey.
In Lincoln, that uptick has coincided with an increase of vape product violations across the city's school district, while vape and smoke-shop break-ins have caught the eye of local authorities.
At Lincoln Public Schools, administrators confiscated 51 e-cigarettes or vape products during the 2015-16 school year, according to data provided by the district. Last year, that total ballooned to 356, even while the district's high schools operated at reduced capacity for much of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russ Uhing, the director of student services at LPS, said a majority of the instances were recorded across the district's six high schools, but the products have grown increasingly prevalent at the middle school level and beyond.
"(We) even have had some incidents at the elementary (level)," he said. "Not very many, but these things kind of work their way down a little bit, and it certainly makes us concerned, the younger the kids are."
The Nebraska Legislature in 2019 voted to increase the legal age to buy vaping products to 19 in an effort to keep the products out of high schools. The bill originally sought to ban anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing devices that deliver nicotine or tobacco in the form of vapor, fogs or mists.
That draft didn't make it out of the General Affairs Committee, facing opposition from both sides of the aisle, including from Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who in April 2019 said he didn't think it was the body's role to "curtail behavior we think is unwise or unhealthy to the effect it only hurts the user."
But by February 2020, Briese had proposed LB1064, which sought to raise the legal age for use of tobacco and nicotine products in Nebraska from 19 to 21, matching federal legislation. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill into law in October 2020.
Briese's about-face on the issue came as the FDA banned outright the sale of fruit- and mint-flavored e-cigarette products in January 2020, citing what federal officials called an unparalleled "epidemic of substance use" among the country's teenagers.
The flavored products had been seen by many as marketed toward youth -- a notion supported by nationwide data. In 2020, as the FDA moved to curb teen vaping, an estimated 13.1% of U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, according to the CDC.
But Edgecombe said a loophole in the policy allows for companies to continue selling flavored vaping products so long as the products are disposable.
The policies did little to curb vaping among teens, and instead changed which e-cigarette products had commercial success. Juul, a pod-based nicotine product that once seemed to be the Kleenex of the vaping world, has fallen out of favor among the country's youth, replaced by disposable cartridge brands like Puff Bar and Vuse.
Teenagers nationally and locally still can't legally buy the products — a reality that hasn't done much to slow their popularity in Lincoln schools, Uhing said, while leaving regulators few obvious targets to enact further policy change.
E-cigarette violations are on pace to increase again this year after LPS tracked 139 instances in the first month and a half of school, Uhing said, but administrators have no way of tracking where students get the products.
"It could be from friends. It could be from older siblings. It could be from somebody else that they know," he said. "There's just a lot of different ways that kids access them."
The uptick in teenage vaping has come with a sharp increase in vape and smoke shop break-ins across Lincoln in the last two years, according to Lincoln Police.
There have been 17 break-ins at local vape, smoke and CBD shops this year and 28 since the start of 2020, when the department began tracking the break-ins. Altogether, more than $40,000 worth of product was stolen in the burglaries.
LPD has made arrests in 10 of the cases, often linking suspects to multiple break-ins. Though the stolen product can't be definitively tied to in-school violations, seven of the eight suspects arrested in the burglaries have been teenagers. The eighth was 20.
"There's a group of people who now are addicted to vape products, who want access to them and can't legally purchase them," Officer Erin Spilker said last month, after two local CBD dispensaries were burglarized. "When things are stolen, there's usually a reason behind it."
Spilker indicated a resale market existed in Lincoln. And Timothy Goodman, the general manager at Lincoln Vapor, said he'd been told by Lincoln Police the juveniles responsible for the solved break-ins had taken the products with the intent to resell them to peers.
"That's a really unfortunate thing," he said. "We work — as well as I'm sure just about every other vape shop in town — to stay compliant with those laws and keep these products away from people who are underage."
But Goodman, who said vape products helped him quit smoking cigarettes as an adult, said the government's focus on what he characterized as an overhyped "epidemic" is hurting the industry in which he makes his living.
He said the emphasis on preventing teenage vaping has had a reverse effect, instead tapping into the rebellious spirit of high schoolers. He said the teenage burglars may just be opportunists. And he largely declined to acknowledge the role nicotine's addictive nature has played in this "epidemic" among children.
"It's an unfortunate side effect," he said of nicotine's addictive properties, before comparing it to caffeine.
The transformation Goodman described — from a cigarette smoker to a vape product user — can be a source of confusion for students as Edgecombe tours local schools, where she said some students have told her they didn't realize most vape products contain nicotine at all, nor the products' harmful effect on their still-developing brain and lungs.
"For an adult who's smoked a couple packs of cigarettes a day for years on end, this may be a safer alternative," she said. "But that does not mean it's a safe bet for kids who have never smoked a cigarette a day in their life.
"They've misconstrued 'safer.'"
