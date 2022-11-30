'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing

A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven.

"The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."

Tvrdy, now 41, said he hasn't gotten there yet but said he prays that Sweetser's family, his own family and anyone who saw what happened the day of the crash can heal.

"I'm a good father. I'm a good man. It was truly an accident," he told Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret.

In October, a jury found Tvrdy guilty of manslaughter for the crash along Nebraska 2 at 9:30 p.m. July 30, 2020, that killed Sweetser.

At trial, the state alleged Tvrdy was under the influence of cannabis — a THC paste he'd admittedly used nearly 24 hours earlier — when he turned across the westbound lanes to get to Pioneers Boulevard near the 33rd Street intersection and collided with Sweetser, who died at the scene.

While no one knows exactly how fast Sweetser was going, by all accounts he was speeding, prosecutors conceded. Witnesses estimated he was going about 70 mph as he passed them shortly before the collision.

But there was another factor at play, too.

The night of the crash, Tvrdy admitted he had used the THC paste on the roof of his mouth to alleviate sinus pressure the previous day.

After specialized testing, a Lincoln officer who is a drug recognition expert formed the opinion Tvrdy had been under the influence of cannabis, which altered his perception, at the time of the crash.

And Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess successfully argued Tvrdy ultimately caused Sweetser's death because he should have seen him coming and been able to prevent it.

"This is a very serious case. Driving under the influence of drugs is incredibly dangerous," Pruess said Wednesday. "Brady Sweetser lost his life because Mr. Tvrdy did so."

Tvrdy's attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, asked Maret to consider probation or a jail sentence, rather than prison time, because he has been out on bond in the case for more than two years with no problems.

But in the end, the judge opted for 12 to 16 years in prison, calling it a serious offense and tragic circumstance.

"No amount of time that this court could give would ever heal the wounds of the Sweetser family or bring Brady back," Maret said. "And no amount of time will ever absolve Mr. Tvrdy of the effects of the trauma of that evening of July 30, 2020."

And she pointed to Tvrdy's record, which included more than a dozen convictions for speeding and other infractions and a prior DUI involving alcohol.

Maret said there's a misconception that marijuana or THC isn't dangerous, violent or fatal.

"And this is a situation where the consequences of marijuana were excessive, and another human being is dead because of it," she said.

Tvrdy will have to serve six years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Sweetser was from Sidney and a correctional officer at the Lincoln Correctional Center when he died.