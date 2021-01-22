THC rocks, stolen gun and more found during Lincoln traffic stop, police say

An 18-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop at 44th and O streets.

Saif Saber was a passenger in a Dodge Durango with plates police learned were registered to a Ford SUV. During the traffic stop, police suspected Saber of criminal activity and searched his backpack, said Officer Erin Spilker.

Inside were 13 THC rocks, a scale and a bag of ammunition. Under the seat where Saber was seated, officers found a loaded Ruger 380 handgun. Officers later learned that the gun was reported stolen from Falls City. Saber also had $325 in his wallet at the time of his arrest.

Saber was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation and possession of a stolen firearm.

THC rocks contain high concentrations of THC, Spilker said.

