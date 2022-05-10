'That's when I shot': Man charged with murder says victim reached for his gun

Lendell Harris took the stand at his murder trial Tuesday to tell the jury how he came to shoot Alonzo Jones twice in the chest.

How on the morning of Sept. 5, he was getting ready to smoke marijuana with Jennifer Nguyen in the bathroom of the apartment where she lived with Jones when things took an abrupt turn.

"That's when the door burst open and Alonzo came in and he was mad," said Harris, 24, of Lincoln.

Jones, who had a child with Nguyen, unexpectedly had been sent home from work.

Harris said Jones started yelling a profanity at them. But Nguyen, who testified Friday, said all she heard him say was "What the f***" before grabbing Harris by the shoulders and pulling him into the living room.

Harris said he grabbed his .40 caliber Glock handgun from the bathroom counter and headed for the door to leave.

"Were you scared," his attorney, Michael Fitzpatrick, asked him.

"A little. He was obviously extremely upset and honestly I don't blame him," said Harris, who was seeing Nguyen.

Harris said before he got to the door, Jones grabbed him, forcefully turned him around and threw him on the couch. He said Jones reached for his wrist, said "Gimme that s***," and tried pulling the gun away from him, both of his hands on the slide.

Harris said he saw the look on Jones' face and in his eyes and thought Jones wanted to kill him.

"That's when I shot," Harris said.

He pulled the trigger twice, causing Jones to fall onto him.

Jones, 28, was dead in less than a minute.

Harris said it all happened so fast he didn't realize he'd shot twice until later. He said he had to.

"Alonzo was trying to get my gun away from me. I had no other choice that day," he said. "I was holding onto the gun with both hands for dear life."

On cross-examination he admitted Jones didn't hit him or threaten him verbally, and Harris didn't put the gun in his pocket or unload it.

Nguyen told the jury she didn't hear any threats or see a scuffle, and it looked as if Harris was trying to leave. Once they got to the couch, she just heard the shots.

She said Jones had been standing over Harris. She was behind them and couldn't see their hands or the gun. Asked on cross-examination if Jones could have been going for Harris' gun, she said maybe.

"It all happened so quickly," Nguyen said, within 5 to 10 seconds from Jones coming in.

After the gunshots. Jones fell on top of Harris, who got out from under him and called 911, saying "there's been a murder. Hurry up," then left. He tried to flag down a police officer, before driving to the jail and saying he was there to turn himself in for murder.

He told the jury he's been at the jail since.

Prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Harris is arguing it was self-defense.

"I can't tell you how frustrating it's been for me to be sitting in jail for a crime that I'm innocent of," he told the jury.

Trial deliberations continue Wednesday morning.

