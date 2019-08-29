A Lincoln High School resource officer gave an 18-year-old a lifesaving dose of naloxone on Wednesday after being warned of an apparent overdose by a student at the school.
A 16-year-old alerted a school employee of an unconscious man who was foaming at the mouth near 21st and J streets just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Officer Angela Sands said.
The employee told the school resource officer, who rushed to the northwest corner of Lincoln High's campus and gave the 18-year-old a nasal dose of Narcan, Sands said.
The 18-year-old, who police said was not a student at Lincoln High, regained consciousness and was later taken to Bryan West Campus by Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
During an interview with police, the 18-year-old admitted to swallowing several prescription pain pills that belonged to someone else before losing consciousness and striking their head on the street, Sands said.
The quick thinking of the school resource officer comes just weeks after the 12 school officers joined LFR medics and LPD's K-9 Unit in carrying the lifesaving Narcan.
The 18-year-old is expected to be OK. No citations were issued.