 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas man sentenced to 35-40 years for attempted sexual assault of boy in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Texas man sentenced to 35-40 years for attempted sexual assault of boy in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

A Texas man received 35 to 40 years in prison in Nebraska for molesting a 15-year-old boy in Lincoln. 

Rick A. Edwards, 55, of Houston, pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault of a child. 

Rick Edwards

Rick Edwards

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him to the prison time and ordered lifetime community supervision at sentencing Friday. Edwards also will have to register as a sex offender.

In March, Lincoln police said they went to a hotel near 25th and Fairfield streets on a Kansas law enforcement agency’s report that a runaway may be there with a man from Texas, whom he had met on social media.

As trial begins, Bailey Boswell's attorney tells jurors the state has a 'weak case'

Lincoln officers went there and found them coming out of the hotel.

The boy had been with Edwards for a day. He was returned to his family, and Edwards was arrested.

Lincoln police find Cadillac and motorcycle stolen from Omaha
Nebraska business owner convicted of blowing up his own building
Scurlock's dad, attorney slam Kleine; 'the community deserves better than to dehumanize the victim'

Update

The 15-year-old runaway sought by police is a boy. His gender was incorrectly identified at police briefing.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News