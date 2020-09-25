Texas man sentenced to 35-40 years for attempted sexual assault of boy in Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Texas man received 35 to 40 years in prison in Nebraska for molesting a 15-year-old boy in Lincoln.

Rick A. Edwards, 55, of Houston, pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault of a child.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him to the prison time and ordered lifetime community supervision at sentencing Friday. Edwards also will have to register as a sex offender.

In March, Lincoln police said they went to a hotel near 25th and Fairfield streets on a Kansas law enforcement agency’s report that a runaway may be there with a man from Texas, whom he had met on social media.

Lincoln officers went there and found them coming out of the hotel.

The boy had been with Edwards for a day. He was returned to his family, and Edwards was arrested.

