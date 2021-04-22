 Skip to main content
Texas company out $100K in laptops delivered in Lincoln in scam
Texas company out $100K in laptops delivered in Lincoln in scam

  • Updated
Lincoln police say a Texas electronics company is out $100,000 in laptops fraudulently ordered and delivered here. 

Officer Erin Spilker said Mastertronics of Fort Worth reported on Tuesday that someone claiming to be working for a Lincoln electrician ordered 35 MacBooks.

She said the person ordering gave the company's correct address first, but before they were delivered, changed the address, then changed it a third time.

Mastertronics later learned from the Lincoln company that it hadn't ordered or gotten the computers. Police now are trying to track down where the laptops ultimately were delivered and say to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell the stolen computers. 

The loss was valued at $109,835.

