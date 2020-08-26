 Skip to main content
Testing on gun tied 29-year-old Lincoln man to February shooting, police say
Lincoln police say they made an arrest Tuesday in a shooting Feb. 11 after allegedly matching shell casings from the scene to his gun.

Joseph Mitchell, 29, who already was in jail on other charges, was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Joseph Mitchell

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9, police went to 25th and Dudley streets on a call about a man being shot.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Spilker said he told police he had been shot by Mitchell after a robbery attempt.

The next day, officers found Mitchell at a hotel near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

She said Mitchell allowed them to search his vehicle, where they found a 9mm handgun. At that time, police arrested on a warrant for forgery, along with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and pandering.

Spilker said the firearm and shell casing from the scene were sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Laboratory, where testing showed it was the gun that fired casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

